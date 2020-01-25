UPDATE: Princeton RCMP make arrest in armed robbery after “brief struggle”

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Petro Canada Station on Bridge Street earlier tonight.

RCMP made an arrest within two hours of the crime. Photo Andrea DeMeer

According to Constable Mike Doleman the 54-year-old woman was apprehended at her residence after “a brief attempt at escape and a struggle.”

The robbery occured at approximately 8 p.m. and the arrest was made before 10 p.m.

The woman remains in custody and charges are pending, said Doleman.

Robbery at Princeton Petro Canada Station

