The cause of the outage and the time of restoration is unknown

UPDATE:

Power was now restored to the South Pandosy area about 4:15 a.m.

————-

Original:

More than 1,300 FortisBC customers are in the dark following a power outage in the South Pandosy area of Kelowna.

Power went out about 1:30 a.m. in the area between KLO Road and Lakeshore Road.

FortisBC is working to repair the outage, however the cause is unknown.

According to a witness in the area a loud bang was heard prior to the outage.

The estimated time of power restoration is unknown.

More to come.

