Update: Power restored in West Kelowna

More than 1700 BC Hydro customers are in the dark in West Kelowna and Peachland

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

BC Hydro has restored power in West Kelowna.

The five customers in Peachland remain without power however. BC Hydro now estimates service will be restored by 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

Power is out to several West Kelowna BC Hydro customers Tuesday evening.

More than 1700 customers living west of Westide Road and North of Westlake Road are in the dark because of equipment failure. The estimated time of power being restored is 7:30 p.m.

While five customers in the 1500 block of Gregory Road are without power. BC Hydro crews are on site investigating the cause, time of restoration is not known.

In Peachland another five customers are without power due to a tree down across BC Hydro wires in the 4700 block of Minto Street. Crews are on scene and power is expected to be restore before 6 p.m.

