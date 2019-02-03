According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers are currently without power. (Fortis BC map)

UPDATE: Power restored in Joe Rich

According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers were without power

  • Feb. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Update: 6:58 p.m

Fortis BC has restored power to 184 customers in the Joe Rich area.

While the cause remains unknown, power was turned back on at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

Original: 5:55 p.m.

As the temperature begins to dip, nearly 200 people in the Joe Rich area are without power.

According to Fortis BC, 184 customers are impacted by a reported power outage. There is currently no word on the cause of the outage, though Fortis BC anticipates power will be restored at about 7 p.m.

The outage remains under investigation.

