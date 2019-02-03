UPDATE: Power restored in Joe Rich

According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers were without power

According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers are currently without power. (Fortis BC map)

Update: 6:58 p.m

Fortis BC has restored power to 184 customers in the Joe Rich area.

While the cause remains unknown, power was turned back on at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

—

Original: 5:55 p.m.

As the temperature begins to dip, nearly 200 people in the Joe Rich area are without power.

According to Fortis BC, 184 customers are impacted by a reported power outage. There is currently no word on the cause of the outage, though Fortis BC anticipates power will be restored at about 7 p.m.

Related: Arctic chill to spread over Okanagan

The outage remains under investigation.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.