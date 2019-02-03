UPDATE: Power restored in Joe Rich

Update: 6:58 p.m
Fortis BC has restored power to 184 customers in the Joe Rich area.
While the cause remains unknown, power was turned back on at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.
—
Original: 5:55 p.m.
As the temperature begins to dip, nearly 200 people in the Joe Rich area are without power.
According to Fortis BC, 184 customers are impacted by a reported power outage. There is currently no word on the cause of the outage, though Fortis BC anticipates power will be restored at about 7 p.m.
The outage remains under investigation.
