At least 300 BC Hydro customers lost power around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. (BC Hydro outage map screenshot)

UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,600 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

Power went off around 5:45 p.m. on Monday night due to a downed tree on power lines

  • Jun. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers on Haida Gwaii lost power Monday (June 29).

According to the BC Hydro outage map, the power went off around 5:45 p.m due a tree downed across power lines.

At least one crew was on site just before 6 p.m.

All impacted customers reportedly had power restored before 9 p.m.

Haida Gwaii Observer

