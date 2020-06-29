UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,600 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

Power went off around 5:45 p.m. on Monday night due to a downed tree on power lines

At least 300 BC Hydro customers lost power around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. (BC Hydro outage map screenshot)

More than 1,600 BC Hydro customers on Haida Gwaii lost power Monday (June 29).

According to the BC Hydro outage map, the power went off around 5:45 p.m due a tree downed across power lines.

At least one crew was on site just before 6 p.m.

All impacted customers reportedly had power restored before 9 p.m.

