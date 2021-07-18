UPDATE: Power restored after extensive outage in Revelstoke area

The power has been out since 4:21 p.m.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE-6:45 p.m.-July 18

Power has been restored in the Revelstoke area after a power outage around 4:20 p.m. this evening, July 18.

According to BC Hydro’s website 5,301 users in Revelstoke, Rogers Pass, Shelter Bay and Trout Lake, and surrounding areas were without power for just over two hours. There was a problem with a transmission line.

This outage also affected communities in the Okanagan, including Coldstream, Enderby, Lake Country, Salmon Arm, Spallumcheen, Vernon and the surrounding areas totalling 41,000 customers.

Mary Anne Coules, spokesperson for BC Hydro, said crews were not able to confirm the cause of the outage but believe it may have been smoke-related.

5 p.m.-July 18

A power outage in Revelstoke appears to extend south to Shelter Bay and East to Glacier National Park, according to the BC Hydro outage map.

According to the website, the outage occurred at 4:21 p.m. and is caused by a “transmission circuit failure.” A crew has been assigned to the incident.

The Revelstoke Review has inquired for more information.

We're aware of the transmission circuit failure near #Revelstoke that's impacting multiple customers in the area. Crews have been assigned to the situation and they'll share updates at: https://t.co/qOrOlXnJMV pic.twitter.com/5dHY8zUeYV — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 18, 2021

Revelstoke Review