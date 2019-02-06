Update: Power out on cold night in Maple Ridge tent city

The power went out at tent city in Maple Ridge, Tuesday night.

The cause or duration of the outage, or how many people were affected remains unclear, although on early Wednesday there were no lights visible in the camp.

“There are no lights or power in the warming tent,” camp volunteer Chris Bossley said Tuesday night.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said that crews were on site Tuesday afternoon to repair electrical equipment that had become damaged in a recent storm. However, City of Maple Ridge electrical equipment also was damaged and has to be repaired before Hydro can restore power.

“We had to go and disconnect the power so the repairs can be done safely. We’ve had conversations with the city and we’ve informed them that there has been some damage, so they need to go in and repair the equipment before we’re able to conduct a re-connection,” Aquino said.

Hydro is just waiting for word on the city’s repairs before it restores power, he added.

Camp resident Dwayne Martin added that there has been no power in the washrooms for the last two weeks. He said if there are no lights in the camp, the rats start climbing all over the place.

The outage occured during one of the coldest nights of the year, when temperatures at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport dropping to -8 C early Wednesday. People can drop off blankets or socks or sweaters at the warming tent, in the middle of the camp on 223rd Street in the downtown, Bossley said.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Chief Howard Exner said that the power is only intended for the washrooms and warming centre.