Update: Power lines and wires come down in Sicamous

Power lines and wires have come down in Sicamous on Solsqua-Sicamous Road near the dog park. Fire department and district staff have the road closed while repairs are assessed. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Wires from at least two power lines have come down in Sicamous on Solsqua-Sicamous Road near the dog park. Some of the power-poles are leaning across the road, with loose wires dangling off the damaged poles.

The cause is currently unknown and the fire department has just arrived on scene to assess damage and need for repairs. The district and fire department is closing the road for the time being while repairs are under way.

Traffic needing to cross the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge to access the Trans-Canada Highway will need to detour along Cambie-Solsqua Road to the Cambie-Solsqua bridge.

Parts of Sicamous may experience power outages as a result of this incident. It is reported that traffic lights are out near the Petro-Canada along the Trans-Canada Highway at the traffic circle.

This article will be updated if any further information is made available.