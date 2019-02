Power in the Quadra/Cloverdale area was affected by a vehicle crash

BC Hydro has restored power to over 2300 people in Saanich after a motor vehicle incident took out power in the area Friday.

Crews were on-site in the Quadra/Cloverdale area after power was affected by a crash just before noon.

Crews are on-site at an outage affecting 2,300 customers in #Saanich. They'll provide updates as available here: https://t.co/qTsUQSy4lx pic.twitter.com/dHXMfNHaOL — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 8, 2019

