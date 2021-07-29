UPDATE: Pop-up vaccine clinic in Harrison expands hours until 4 p.m.

A pop-up, walk-in vaccine clinic available in Harrison Hot Springs today has expanded their hours.

Fraser Health announced an upcoming vaccine clinic for Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Civic Centre Plaza. The original clinic only ran until 1 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are available to anyone aged 12 and older, and all residents from the Fraser Health area are welcome as well as non-B.C. residents, vulnerable people and those without personal health numbers.

Those needing their first dose will be prioritized, but those needing their second dose may also attend on a first-come, first-served basis as capacity and supplies allow. To be eligible to receive your second dose walk-in, you will need your invitation to book your second dose from the B.C. Get Vaccinated system or have waited eight or more weeks since your first dose.

If the clinic is at capacity, you may be added to a virtual waiting list. If there are enough supplies, you will receive a text message later the same day to get your second dose. If you don’t receive a text, please try again another day.

The Agassiz Agricultural Hall continues to hold walk-in weekly vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as supplies and capacity allows.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, as of July 22, 75 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

