A large police presence was at a George Ferguson Way apartment building last night. Kevin Macdonald photo

UPDATE: Police raided four Abbotsford apartment units in search of $200k of stolen property

Numerous people were handcuffed as police executed search warrants tied to recent break-and-enters

An investigation into three recent break and enters in which more than $200,000 worth of property was stolen led to a raid of several units in an Abbotsford apartment building Thursday evening.

The Oakmont Manor apartment building on George Ferguson Way was the focus of intense police activity Thursday night.

Police now say they executed search warrants on four different suites linked to recent break and enters. Police escorted numerous people from the suites, many in handcuffs. One person refused to exit the suite, police say, but he was arrested after “the utilization of a distraction device and a police helicopter’s flood light.” Observers reported hearing a loud bang at the time.

Police say a 26-year-old man remains in custody, and that the search and investigation continued on Friday, with stolen property being recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-859-5225. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford Police are also dealing with an incident on McKenzie Road this morning:

