UPDATE: Police on scene of suspected drug lab in North Delta

Police executing warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue

Delta police were executing a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (DPD Chief Neil Dubord/Twitter photo)

Police are on the scene of a suspected drug lab on North Delta.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon (May 25), DPD Chief Neil Dubord said a large police presence in the 11700-block of 92nd Avenue is to execute a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab.

The RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team are on site to assist in safely dismantling the facility.

“It’s believed to be dormant, but we don’t know yet how much and what type of chemicals might be present,” Dubord said in his tweet.

That large police presence in N. Delta, at the 11700 block of 92 Ave, is to execute a warrant at a suspected illegal drug lab. It’s believed to be dormant, but we don’t know yet how much and what type of chemicals might be present. @BCRCMP CLEAR team assisting.#PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/soy2XrCqSI — Neil Dubord (@ChiefNeilDubord) May 25, 2021

DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf confirmed in an email that the suspected drug lab came to the attention of police Monday night, at which time officers secured the residence until a search warrant could be granted today.

Lekauf said the lab is inactive but an unknown quantity of chemicals is believed to be present.

“The CLEAR was called as they are appropriately trained to safely dismantle clandestine laboratories in all stages of operation,” Leykauf said.

Residents in the area will continue to see a high police presence, as well as Delta Fire and Emergency Health Services, until any hazards can be assessed and addressed.

No arrests have been made but police are attempting to identify those responsible for the suspected lab.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or Crimestoppers at1-800-222-8477.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter