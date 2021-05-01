UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at North Delta mall

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident at Scottsdale Centre

Delta Police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting in North Delta Saturday afternoon (May 1).

According to a press release, police received reports of a shots fired near a gas station at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street/Scott Road at 4:55 p.m. May 1.

Police responded immediately and located a male who had been shot.

“Right now the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of investigative services with the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police say they are not in a position to confirm the identity of the victim or comment on his medical condition.

“Officers have been interviewing witnesses in the area, and we are also in possession of video that appears to have been filmed immediately after the incident,” Leeson said.

Video posted to Twitter at 5:52 p.m. purporting to show a shooting at Scottsdale Centre mall (located at 7031 Scott Road, at the intersection of Scott and 72nd) shows a person dressed in black and holding what appears to be handgun running away from a crashed car in the parking lot outside Walmart before jumping into the rear passenger side of an SUV.

A second video purportedly of the “aftermath” shows what appears to be a silver-coloured car crashed into a black one near the shopping cart corral.

“This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders,” Leeson said. “Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police.”

“Anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police and was a witness, [or] has dashcam or CCTV video, is asked to please call 604-946-4411.”

