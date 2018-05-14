UPDATE: Police inquiry after driver slams through brick wall, into Victoria coffee shop in overnight crash

Tables and chairs inside The Nook Coffee and Tea are toppled after a single vehicle accident resulted in a crash that came through the Quadra Street side of the building at the corner of Hillside Avenue. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

An early morning crash has left The Nook Coffee and Tea on the corner of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue, with significant damage.

According to a release from VicPD, two cars collided at the intersection sending one slamming through the cafe’s brick wall shortly after 1 a.m. The accident left the structure requiring temporary beams to help stabilize the building.

Debris – including broken glass, exterior bricks, tables and chairs – was strewn inside the cafe late Monday morning and a security officer stood guard to ensure no one tried to enter.

The Nook’s Facebook page featured a post notifying customers of the accident.

“We were unfortunately hit with a car in the early morning Monday,” the post read. “We will be closed until further notice but we’ll try and keep everyone updated. Love from The Nook fam.”

The sole driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, and due to the nature of his injuries, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified and is investigating to determine if there is a connection between the driver’s injuries and the actions of the police.

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca