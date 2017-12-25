The bodies were found at the Haro Apartments, located near the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Oak Bay.

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating after two bodies were found in a Greater Victoria apartment building on Christmas Day.

Members of the Oak Bay Police Department were called to an incident on the corner of Beach and Goodwin around 5 p.m. Monday night and found two people deceased and one person injured in a ground-level apartment. The injured person was taken to hospital; their injuries are unknown at this time.

“The scene is currently contained and area residents can expect this to continue throughout the night, and/or as long as is required by investigators,” read a statement from Deputy Chief Constable Ray Bernoties of the Oak Bay Police Department.

Authorities have said they will not be disclosing any further information about the people involved or the incident at this time.

More to come…

