Update: Plows out, buses being re-routed due to snow

Snow is expected to continue until late this evening and travellers are asked to be prepared for the conditions.

Environment Canada revised its snowfall warning for Friday, forecasting more than 10 centimetres of snow to fall around east Vancouver Island before tapering off late in the evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” notes the warning. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was on scene at a multiple-vehicle accident on Uplands Drive near Emerald Drive and Tunnah Road a little after 3 p.m., according to a social media post, and asks motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The City of Nanaimo posted on social media that drivers are asked to use caution in winter driving conditions, and that plows were out clearing emergency routes.

Regional District of Nanaimo transit alerted via social media that buses are “now on adverse weather routing for all routes.” Transit users are asked to refer to their rider’s guide for mapping information or call 250-390-4531 for more information.

