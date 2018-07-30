Facebook: Chris Millman

UPDATE: People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 11:28 p.m.

Hope Search and Rescue is being called out to assist emergency crews on the Coquihalla.

According to the SAR team a vehicle is pinned and there is an unknown number of people trapped inside.

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

BC Air Ambulance is reportedly headed to the scene of the crash on the Coquihalla.

According to witnesses on scene a person might be trapped in one of the vehicles.

BC Wildfire Service has been notified and is possibly heading to the scene.

UPDATE: 11:03 p.m.

A semi-truck driver from Langley, who is on his way to Calgary, says he has been in touch with a friend who is on scene of the vehicle fire.

According to Calvin Shupe, a vehicle hit a semi near the Britton Creek rest area on the Coquihalla.

The vehicle then reportedly hit a median.

Shupe was not sure if the semi was parked or not.

When Shupe’s friend, who was driving a private vehicle, came across the incident, large flames were bursting into the air from the semi truck.

Several motorists pulled over to try and help, but according to Shupe the driver of the semi can’t be found.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was able to safely exit.

There is no estimated time of the northbound lanes reopening.

DriveBC is reporting the Coquihalla is closed northbound due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle blaze was reported just before 9 p.m., south of Britton Creek.

Drivers are reporting seeing the smoke rising into the sky.

Those travelling on Highway 5 should check DriveBC for updates and expect delays.

More to come.

