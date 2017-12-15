UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Castlegar Tim Horton’s

A section of Columbia Avenue was closed this morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

A section of Columbia Avenue was closed this morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle exiting the Tim Horton’s drive-through.

The Castlegar Fire Department received a call at 9:55 a.m. and were on the scene by 10:02 a.m.

The man who was struck was treated on scene by paramedics and was then transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening” injuries, according to Sam Lattanzio, Castlegar fire chief.

An RCMP officer at the scene said that there were lots of witnesses to the accident. The incident is under investigation.

