Emergency crews on scene of a crash between a pedestrian and a train in Cloverdale on Wednesday, Nov. 20. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

A man has died after being hit by a train in Cloverdale Nov. 20.

Surrey RCMP responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street around 7:20 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

Officers say the investigation into the incident is in the early stages. The area, on the Surrey-Langley border, has been cleared and is once again open to traffic.

A Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson told Black Press Media via email Nov. 21 “a train made contact with a person on the tracks.”

CP Police Service is investigating jointly with RCMP’s Surrey detachment.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Black Press Media has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come.

