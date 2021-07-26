UPDATE: Paddler reports body in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake, but nothing found

Nanaimo RCMP at Westwood Lake Park on Sunday, July 25, after a paddler reported seeing a body floating in the lake. Nothing has been found, say police. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a body floating in Westwood Lake, but didn’t find anything.

RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called to Westwood Lake Park at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, after a paddler reported seeing a body floating in the water on the far side of the lake.

Firefighters launched their rescue boat but did not locate anyone; neither did an RCMP underwater recovery team, said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

“We stayed in the area for most of the day looking for any vehicles that may have been left behind or anybody acting in a frantic sense or searching the lake or walking through the area, nothing,” he said.

He said RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support the witness.

He also said police are prepared to repond immediately if there are any further reports.

