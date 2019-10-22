UPDATE: Overnight shooting in downtown Chilliwack leaves one male on life support

The victim, who is not expected to survive, is known to police and was likely targeted, IHIT says

RCMP investigate the scene of an altercation Tuesday morning that sent one man to hospital with possible fatal wounds. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Homicide investigators were deployed to Chilliwack Tuesday morning following a shooting near a downtown car wash.

Chilliwack RCMP confirm the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been sent to the location after a 27-year-old male was taken to hospital.

He is not expected to survive.

IHIT says the victim was known to police and the attack likely targeted.

“The victim in this case was known to police,” said Cst. Harrison Mohr with IHIT. “This appears to have been a targeted shooting, although our investigators are still looking into whether the victim had any direct connections to gangs or the drug trade. We have no reason to believe the general public is at risk.”

Police had responded to a report of an assault with a weapon just after midnight on Oct. 22 in the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack near Ruth & Naomi’s Mission. They found a 27-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a regional hospital by ambulance, where he remains on life support, police said.

A forensic identification unit was on the scene Tuesday morning poring over the street for evidence. Assisted by the Chilliwack Fire Department, one officer was looking on roof tops nearby.

There is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

