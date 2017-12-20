Update: one transported to hospital after crash on overpass at Surrey-Langley border (with video)

One of the vehicles involved in a collision that closed the northbound lane of the 196 Street overpass in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of the 196 Street overpass on the Langley-Surrey border near the 56 Avenue intersection Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

The injuries were said to be relatively minor.

After the collision, one vehicle ended up on the Langley City side of the border that runs up the middle of the overpass, while the other ended up on the Surrey side.

Firefighters from both communities were called to the scene.

Northbound traffic was halted while southbound traffic was limited to a single lane until the damaged vehicles were removed from the scene.

Traffic was reportedly back to normal by about 9:30 a.m.

Road conditions in Metro Vancouver were slippery, the result of the first major snowfall of the winter, which dumped substantial amounts of damp snow in the Langley area.

