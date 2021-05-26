UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after suffering burns in Langley fire

Crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Smoke is filling the skies of South Langley from a fire in the area of 14th Avenue and 232nd Street. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

One person was taken to hospital after suffering burns as a result of a garage fire in Langley Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Murrayville were dispatched to the 1500 block of 232 Street around 2:45 p.m. where they arrived to find a 20′ by 50′ detached garage fully involved, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

“On route a large column of smoke was reported by the first due officer who requested a water tender response to supply the fire crews with water to fight the fire,” Hewitson explained.

“Crews also located a resident who had suffered burns as a result of the fire.”

The individual was attended to by first responders while fire crews conducted an “offensive fire attack to prevent spread to equipment and trees in close proximity to the building,” Hewitson further elaborated.

No injuries to firefighters or bystanders were reported, the assistant fire chief confirmed.

“Inspectors will be on site later today, however the cause of the fire is not suspicious.”

