UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after fully involved shed fire

The person is believed to have been inside or near the shed that caught fire behind Doc's driving range

UPDATE: 1:27 p.m.

Penticton firefighters have been able to access the site of a fully involved fire in a forested area near Doc’s driving range.

According to fire captain Wayne Mackenzie, the RCMP drove in with two light vehicles and firefighters followed on foot.

After the call came in as a structure fire, Mackensize said they “quickly determined that it was a shed and it appears that some people have been living in there, maybe homeless people.”

The patient ambulance workers were attending to earlier has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Mackenzie said the person is believed to have been inside the shed or near the shed when the blaze began.

The captain said the small shed has now been totally consumed by the fire.

“It’s just laying on the ground and there’s burning piles of debris,” he said, adding that there is no risk of the fire spreading.

The Penticton Indian Band is now taking over.

More updates to come.

************

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a reported fire in the area of Doc’s Golf Centre around 12:30 p.m. today.

The site of the fire is reportedly an abandoned shack located around West Bench Hill Drive and Lower Moorepark Drive.

Ambulance and RCMP workers are on the scene attending to one patient.

Updates to come.

karissa.gall@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.