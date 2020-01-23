UPDATE: One person seriously injured after northbound transport truck jack-knifes on Highway 97

There is single-lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 half way between Williams Lake and Quesnel Thursday (File photo)

Speed and road conditions resulted in a serious injury crash Thursday morning on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel when a transport truck lost control and jack-knifed into oncoming traffic.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., Quesnel RCMP and emergency services responded to the scene, about 45 kilometres south of Quesnel, the northbound transport truck lost control on slippery roads, causing the trailer to jack-knife into the southbound lanes where it collided with a southbound pickup truck with a lone driver.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured, while the driver of the pickup truck was air-lifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services.

Several other vehicles were indirectly involved as they came upon the scene and tried to stop, sending a couple of cars into the ditch. No other people were reported to have been injured, Halskov noted.

The driver of the transport truck was issued a violation ticket for speed relative to conditions which carries a fine of $167 and three points.

BC RCMP Traffic Services reminds motorists to slow down considerably when road and weather conditions are poor and to increase the distance with vehicles ahead of you.

“By slowing down, you give yourself more time to perceive and react to situations and by doing so you reduce the risk of injury or death if you are involved in a crash,” said Halskov.

Prince George Regional Traffic Services (Quesnel) has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about this crash who has not spoken with police is asked to call PGRTS in Quesnel at 250-992-9211.

Update:

Highway 97 has re-opened at Alexandria Ferry South Road after being closed due to a vehicle incident Thursday.

Original:

Highway 97 is closed between Quesnel and Williams Lake due to a vehicle incident Thursday.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress and there is no detour available. The next update will be at 1 p.m.

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, motorists reported a multi-vehicle incident approximately half way between Quesnel and Williams Lake at Alexandria Ferry South was impacting traffic on Highway 97.

Emcon Quesnel cautioned motorists to expect delays.

UPDATE

Road is now closed due to incident. No detour available. Next update will be at 1pm.

Quesnel Area#Hwy97 north of McLeese Lake at Alexandria Ferry South. Motor vehicle incident. Traffic is single lane alternating. Expect delays Check #DriveBC for updates. — Emcon Quesnel (@EmconQuesnel) January 23, 2020

Buses in Quesnel School District 28 were cancelled Thursday morning due to road conditions.

More to come

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter