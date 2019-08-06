UPDATE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets was closed off Tuesday afternoon

Victoria Police are responding to reports of a shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor Streets. (Nina Grossman/ News Staff)

One man was taken to hospital after being shot multiple times in a house on Bay Street, between Forbes and Victor Street Tuesday.

Tony Patriarche was woken from a nap around 12:45 p.m. by his roommate, a man in his early 40s, calling for him. The man had been shot at least two times.

“The first thing I knew is that the resident who was injured came and called my name and told me he’d been shot,” Patriarche said. “He was able to walk, but he was limping.”

He said he believed his roommate was shot in the buttocks. There was no sign of a shooter in the house, leading Patriarche to believe the shooter had fled, he said.

Patriarche lives in the building with the victim and three other tenants. Patriarche has lived in the home for eight years and says the victim has been there for under one year.

Neighbour Chris Perry reported hearing four shots around 12:45 p.m.

“Right after the shots I heard a car takeoff,” Perry said. “It sounded awfully strange.”

Perry said he went to check the address of the home, and while he didn’t see anything he heard a man inside.

“I heard him screaming and yelling, making lots of foul language and then it went quiet,” he said.

Perry noted that he had seen police at the same building the day before, which was unusual for the area.

Victoria Police are responding to reports of a shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor Streets. (Google Maps)

The Victoria Police Department was on scene along with its K9 units and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) to investigate.

Insp. Grant Hamilton told media the public is not believed to be at risk.

“When the initial call came in we weren’t quite sure what we had, so we issued a release to the public just to advise them of what was going on,” Hamilton said. “We don’t believe this is random, so the public is not at risk but we’re very early on in the investigation.

“We don’t have a suspect, we have some leads that we are working in, but we have nothing that we can release right now,” he added.

The victim was known to police, his condition remains unclear. The area was blocked off into the evening with vehicles and tape while police investigated.

