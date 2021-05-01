UPDATE: One man dead following shooting at North Delta mall

Delta Police believe the shooting outside Scottsdale Centre to be targeted

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Delta Police say one man has died in what they believe to be a targeted shooting in North Delta Saturday afternoon (May 1).

According to a press release, police received reports of a shots fired in the parking lot of Scottsdale Centre mall, located at 7031 Scott Road, near the gas station at the corner of 72nd Avenue and Scott Road at 4:55 p.m.

Police responded immediately and located a man who had been shot.

“Right now the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of investigative services with the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

In an updated issued at 10:45 pm., police confirmed the man had died. Photos taken by a freelancer at the scene appear to show a body under a yellow tarp.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away,” Leeson said.

It is the first homicide in North Delta since 2015.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name or other identifying information at this time, as next of kin notifications are still ongoing.

“Officers have been interviewing witnesses in the area, and we are also in possession of video that appears to have been filmed immediately after the incident,” Leeson said.

Video posted to Twitter at 5:52 p.m. purporting to show a shooting at Scottsdale Centre mall (located at 7031 Scott Road, at the intersection of Scott and 72nd) shows a person dressed in black and holding what appears to be handgun running away from a crashed car in the parking lot outside Walmart before jumping into the rear passenger side of an SUV.

A second video purportedly of the “aftermath” shows what appears to be a silver-coloured car crashed into a black one near the shopping cart corral.

“This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders,” Leeson said. “Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police.”

“Anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police and was a witness, [or] has dashcam or CCTV video, is asked to please call 604-946-4411.”

Fire crews in Burnaby attended a burning vehicle Saturday afternoon, and photos showing the vehicle both aflame and after the blaze had been extinguished are circulating on social media, with many speculating the incidents are related.

Delta Police say they are aware of the speculation, however cannot comment at this time as to whether the two incidents are related.

Fire crews in Burnaby responded to a vehicle fire on Saturday, May 1, 2021. It is not yet known whether the incident is related to a shooting near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta that same day. (Shane MacKichan photo)

