Update on the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) president Gordon Patterson gave a quick update on the NISHF’s Facebook page regarding the funding for the North Island seniors housing project.

“The executive of the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation and community and provincial leaders met with BC Housing in a debriefing session advising why our submission to the Community Housing Fund (CHF) was not approved at this time,” stated Patterson. “The funding application again received strong support from all present.”

He noted that the meeting outcomes “were absolutely positive! BC Housing was understandably challenged by an oversubscribed funding call resulting in a need to make the difficult decision to decline our project at this time. Moving forward BC Housing has assigned a development manager to work with the community and foundation to the goal of meeting seniors housing needs and CHF acceptance criteria in the next funding call. Working together with I am confident we will be successful.”

Patterson added that the NISHF will continue to “work very hard for our seniors and elders” by collaborating with design and business partners BC Housing, CMHC, M’akola Housing, North Island community leaders, Kwakiutl leaders, Finlayson Bonet design architects, NRB Modular Solutions, and the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society, “to make our seniors and elders housing project a beacon for the North Island. I am optimistic a spade will be breaking ground in 2022. We are making exciting progress.”

