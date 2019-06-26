Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Announcement on the proposed national park will take place on July 2.

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will be making a stop in Osoyoos on Tuesday for an announcement about the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

McKenna, who is also the minister responsible for Parks Canada, will be joined by B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band and Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, according to a Government of Canada media release.

In May, Parks Canada released the results of its, ‘What We Heard’ report. Parks Canada director of protected areas establishment, Kevin McNamee, said it could take years to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, even if the project went ahead this year.

Sarah Boyle, project manager with Parks Canada, said if established the park wouldn’t have the same tourism numbers as the Banff and Jasper national parks. She said she estimates it could draw an extra 2,000 to 4,000 visitors to the area per year.

The announcement is taking place at Nk’Mip Desert at 1000 Rancher Creek in Osoyoos at 10:15 a.m.