UPDATE: Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

An Argo Road Maintenance truck plows snow off of the road. It is usually not a good idea to pass a snowplow as the unplowed road ahead can be treacherous and the plow likely will turn around before too long.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected across the Okanagan and Shuswap today, according to Environment Canada.

“A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to the southwestern interior. The snow will intensify later this morning and will ease Wednesday morning,” reads the alert.

BPTV

RELATED: CITY READY FOR BIG SNOWFALL

General snowfall accumulation of 20 to 25 cm is expected in Merritt and Kelowna while near Westbank and Peachland, snowfall totals could reach 35 cm by Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists report a deepening Pacific low pressure system will track across northern Washington state.

“This system will combine plentiful moisture with cool northerly winds near the surface,” according Environment Canada. “The result will be heavy snow continuing through Wednesday morning for most communities in the southwestern interior and Kootenays.”

Winter Storm warnings are in effect now for the Nicola, Central Okanagan, Boundary, West Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Related: B.C. Interior highways treacherous

A break in the weather is forecast later Wednesday before an Arctic front sweeps through on Thursday.

The Arctic front will bring a few flurries and, more noticeably, colder air to the Southern Interior for the rest of the week.

tWEET1

This, of course, means highway travel could be treacherous. There are warnings in effect for:Coquihalla Highway – Hope to MerrittCoquihalla Highway – Merritt to KamloopsHighway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison PassHighway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay PassOkanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

tWEET1

Environment Canada recommends considering postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

SIGNATURE