Man had last been seen in Parksville on May 1

A Victoria man reported missing earlier this month has been found.

Daniel Joseph Foster had last been seen in downtown Parksville on May 1.

In a public release issued on Tuesday (May 11) Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said Foster is “safe and sound.”

Foreman thanked the public and media for their assistance in locating Foster.

– NEWS Staff

