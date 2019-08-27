UPDATE: Oceanside RCMP ‘certain’ black Ford truck was involved in Parksville hit-and-run

Police say after-market modifications on Ford F-250 'too similar to discount'

Oceanside RCMP continue to seek information from the public as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run incident in Parksville on Aug. 24. — NEWS file photo

Oceanside RCMP say they are confident a black Ford F-250 seized on Saturday, Aug. 24 is the same vehicle involved in a reported hit-and-run incident that left a 32-year-old Parksville man dead.

The early-morning incident took place in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue in Parksville. Police believe the man was struck sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 2:33 a.m.

“We have surveillance footage of that vehicle leaving the area just before the gentleman was struck. And there’s things on that vehicle like headache rack and lift kit and everything that’s too similar to discount,” said Foreman. “There’s plenty of things on it that aren’t stock.”

Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP says they believe the vehicle left the parking lot on Hirst Avenue across from the Rod and Gun pub.

The vehicle is currently undergoing forensic investigation.

“We’re certain that it’s the vehicle – we just need that extra little bit of information, just so we can say definitively in court,” said Foreman.

The truck was discovered three kilometres away on Soriel Road. It was called in as a suspicious vehicle by a member of the public at 4 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Police say they are in the process of contacting the vehicle’s registered owner. At this time, they are unable to comment on potential suspects.

“We’re quite certain people saw the driver get into that truck, and that they know who he or she is. We would really like them to step forward and do the right thing,” said Foreman.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

