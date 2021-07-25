The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 24. (Screen shot)

UPDATE: Noisy Creek fire outside of Salmon Arm now under control

The fire is still labeled as "new" by BC Wildfire and was discovered on Saturday, July 24

  • Jul. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update 9:25 p.m.

The Noisy Creek wildfire is now classified as In Control according to the BC Wildfire dashboard.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 24 and is approximately 0.01 ha in size. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Original

A new fire sparked near Noisy Creek outside of Salmon Arm.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 24 and is approximately 0.01 ha in size. The fire is just north of the Stony Lake wildfire, which was discovered on Friday, July 2. The Noisy Creek fire is still labeled as “new” by BC Wildfire and no further details are available at this time.

More to come.

