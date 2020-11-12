Update: No injuries after vehicle crashes into Westbank Bulk Barn

RCMP say driver error believed to be a factor, no charges laid at this time

Update, 1:24 p.m.

No one was injured this morning after a Ford Escape collided into the Westbank Bulk Barn.

Neither the driver of the Ford Escape vehicle or employees of Bulk Barn are injured.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, police were called out to the collision at 3610 Carrington Rd at approx. 10:50 a.m.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this collision. Staff were working in the building but were not struck. They were able to assist the elderly female driver until emergency crews arrived,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but driver error is believed to have been a factor. No charges have been laid at this time.

Original:

A vehicle has plowed through the Bulk Barn store building in Westbank.

The SUV collided into the shop, located at 3610 Carrington Rd., shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 12).

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Any possible injuries are also unknown.

An SUV has crashed through the front windows of the Bulk Barn, located at 3610 Carrington Road in West Kelowna. The cause of the crash is currently unknown. RCMP remain on the scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/mBPujwpWQ5 — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 12, 2020

