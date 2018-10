Fire chief Tom DeSorcy said no fire found in the Othello Road and Highway 5 area where initially reported

No fire was found, said Hope’s fire chief Tom DeSorcy, after the department received a call for a tractor-trailer fire on the Coquihalla Monday.

A call came in just before noon Oct. 22, the caller saying they had seen a tractor-trailer on fire near Highway 5 and Othello Road. DeSorcy said he drove to the area and found no fire, adding the lone caller who reported the fire could have seen smoke from breaks or another issue and mistaken it for a fire.