UPDATE: No arrests made in last week’s Nicol Street shooting

Shooting victim remains in hospital as Nanaimo RCMP continue to investigate violent home invasion

Police in Nanaimo have made no arrests following a post-Christmas home invasion in which a man was shot. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police in Nanaimo have made no arrests following an incident last week when shots were fired and a man was seriously injured.

The incident, police described as a home invasion, happened at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, confirmed Wednesday the 50-year-old victim was shot and is still recovering in hospital.

“It’s still an active investigation,” O’Brien said. “No arrests have been made … The [victim’s] injuries were consistent with somebody being shot.”

O’Brien would not confirm where the incident happened other than it occurred on Nicol Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.