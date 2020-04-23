Update: No arrests after police attend reported domestic dispute

Man brought to hospital by police, no criminal charges being considered

Three police vehicles were present at an arrest at a home on Flood Hope Road Thursday, April 23. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Police are not considering criminal charges after responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Flood Hope Road.

Three police vehicles and four RCMP members were present at the address in the Richmond Hill area of Flood Hope Road Thursday, April 23. One police officer had a carbine drawn during the operation.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members initiated an investigation which resulted in a male being apprehended over concerns of his personal health,” Hope RCMP Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner stated.

The man was brought to hospital to allow for a “proper medical assessment” Rehdner stated.

No criminal charges are being considered at this time.

