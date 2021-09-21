UPDATE: Nisga’a Hwy closed due to flooding, mudslide

Water has cut a deep channel in road surface, no timetable to reopen highway

The start of the Nisga’a Highway in Terrace on Aug. 7, 2020. The highway was closed between Gitlaxt’aamiks and Gingolx on Sept. 21, 2021, due to flooding and a mudslide. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Nisga’a Highway is closed from Gitlaxt’aamiks to Gingolx until further notice due to a mud slide and flooding, according to DriveBC.

Overland flooding in a spot 15 kilometres east of Laxgalts’ap has forced the closure of that section of road, while a mudslide and flooding around the Red Bluff area have closed the highway between Laxgalts’ap and Gingolx.

According to a Nisga’a Lisims Government (NLG) media release, around 12 metres of concrete block wall near London Bridge has collapsed, with water running through that section of the wall.

“Water is currently running through the breached portion of the wall across the road and has cut a deep channel in the road surface,” the release states.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation is attempting to source a temporary bridge over the channel, and is sending a geotechnical team to the separate mud slide area by helicopter to determine next steps. There is no detour or a timetable to reopen the road.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Monday (Sept. 20), noting that residents in northwest B.C. could experience water pooling on roads, flash floods and washouts.

