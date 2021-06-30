UPDATE: Nazko First Nation says wildfire contained by water bombers, crews will monitor overnight

A 20-unit crew from the Cariboo Fire Centre is on the way

A wildfire west of Nazko First Nation was discovered Wednesday, June 30. (Nazko First Nation Facebook photo)

UPDATE:

BC Wildfire Service was on the scene of a new wildfire west of Quesnel near Nazko First Nation early Wednesday afternoon.

“There are currently three firefighters on-site with the support of a helicopter,” said Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer Jessica Mack.

A response officer and 20-unit crew were en route.

Mack said air tankers were on site but were no longer required as firefighters completed action, working to install a hose lay and get water onto the wildfire.

“No structures or homes are threatened at this time,” Mack said.

A Facebook post from Nazko First Nation noted thanks to the efforts of water bombers and ground crew, the fire seemed to be under control.

After another day of recording-breaking temperatures, the fire was discovered amid what Environment Canada calls a dangerous long-duration heat wave.

Amongst the more than 50 temperatures shattered on Tuesday, June 29, was Quesnel that reached 41.7°C.

Mack said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wildfire has been discovered near Nazko First Nation west of Quesnel.

BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as of early Wednesday afternoon as 0.01 hectares in size.

The fire was discovered after another day of record-breaking temperatures across the province.

According to Environment Canada, more than 50 records were shattered by the historic heat wave Tuesday, June 29.

Quesnel area set a new record of 41.7°C, smashing its old record of 35.6°C set in 1896.

The fire danger rating across the Cariboo Fire Centre has risen to extreme or high in most areas meaning forest fuels are dry, and the fire risk is serious.

More to come.

