UPDATE: Nanaimo Lakes fire holds again Thursday, will be monitored overnight

Firefighters looking to improve containment today at 179-hectare fire southwest of Nanaimo

A helicopter flies over the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire along Nanaimo River Road earlier this week. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

UPDATE: B.C. Wildfire Service provided an update on Thursday night, reporting that the fire size remains at 179 hectares with 25 per cent containment.

“Crews have made good progress on this fire today,” notes the wildfire services website, adding that more guard has been built which crews hope to strenthen enough to be able to improve containment on Friday.

The fire will have a fire watch on it tonight.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Wildfires burning in a few different areas has the Coastal Fire Centre busy. In addition to the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire, holding at 179 hectares, crews are also in the Beaufort Range near Port Alberni and at Maple Mountain near Crofton.

“The Coastal Fire Centre is responding to more wildfires in the last few days than we were previously in the last couple of weeks before that period,” said Natasha Broznitzky, fire information officer. “We certainly are paying close attention to the resources we have on the fires and making some plans for if we do get lightning with the change in weather that we’re expecting here in the next day of so … Resources and weather changes are something that we’re watching really closely.”

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Crews worked all night trying to get the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire under control, and firefighting efforts are continuing today.

The wildfire, approximately 13 kilometres southwest of Nanaimo, was holding at 179 hectares with 25 per cent containment as of Thursday morning.

“Our firefighters are working to improve that containment today,” noted a press release Thursday from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire service added in a social media post that “fire behavious is expected to be high” due to hot weather, and “we urge everyone to think about their actions, and ensure they do everything they can to prevent any more human-caused wildfires.”

Ten personnel continued their work overnight. As of Thursday morning, there were 55 personnel at the location, three helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire’s growth Wednesday was “mainly towards the north. There was minimal growth towards Nanaimo.”

A logging company employee died while working at the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire on Monday night. WorkSafe B.C. confirmed Wednesday that a TimberWest employee was found dead in a vehicle south of Nanaimo, according to Canadian Press.

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s evacuation order and alert are still in effect. For more information, click here and scroll down.

A message that the Coastal Fire Centre wished to get across yesterday was to request that members of the public “smarten up” with their decision-making after a series of human-caused fires in the mid Island caused a strain. For that story, click here and scroll down.

