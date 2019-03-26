UPDATE: Nanaimo ferry sailing cancelled due to docking mishap in Gibsons

The B.C. Ferries’ Queen of Cowichan is being re-deployed from the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route, meaning the cancellation of two sailings Tuesday night. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

A ferry’s docking accident Tuesday morning in Gibsons has impacted a Nanaimo route.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled the last sailing of the day today, March 26, out of Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal.

The Queen of Surrey crashed into a dock, damaging both the vessel and terminal marine structures.

B.C. Ferries was forced to re-deploy vessels, which is the reason why the scheduled 8:45 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the 6:35 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay were cancelled.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” noted a service advisory from B.C. Ferries.

The ferry corp has advised that the Queen of Coquitlam will be re-deployed to the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route on Wednesday.