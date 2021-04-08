UPDATE: Nakusp RCMP locate occupants of van found crashed last night

The incident occurred approximately three kilometres south of the Needles Ferry

Earlier today, the Nakusp RCMP anncounced they were looking for the occupants of a vehicle that was abandoned following a serious collision late last night (April 7).

The crash occurred approximately three kilometres south of the Needles Ferry at the hairpin corner between Watshan Settlement Rd. and Watshan Lake Rd.

“Markings at scene indicate that the van had jumped the concrete barricade and rolled,” said a news release from the detachment.

When the RCMP arrived on the scene after 11:30 p.m., the white, Econoline van was abandoned.

“Given the severity of the collision police are concerned for the well being of the occupant or occupants of the vehicle involved,” said Cpl. Jamie Moffat, detachment commander, in a news release. “We would like to ensure all vehicle occupants have been accounted for and more importantly ascertain their wellness.”

Passing motorists who stopped to assist the occupants have been in touch with the RCMP and reported everyone is okay.

