UPDATE: Multi-vehicle collision in Nanoose Bay backs up Hwy 19 both directions

Some lanes closed as police investigate incident near intersection of Northwest Bay Rd

  • Mar. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 19 southbound in Nanoose Bay Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, but traffic delays may continue due to congestion.

Southbound traffic was restricted to a single lane as police investigated the incident Tuesday afternoon, March 27, 2018. Northbound traffic was also congested.

Nanoose Bay Fire Department was also at the scene. The total number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time, but at least three vehicles appeared to be involved. The condition of the passengers is currently unknown.

DriveBC Vancouver Island Tweeted at 6:13 p.m. that the scene had been cleared, but that delays should be expected to continue due to congestion.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

— NEWS staff

