UPDATE: Motor vehicle incident reported near McDonald Summit on Highway 24

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a truck and its sole occupant went off the road.

UPDATE

Motorists and residents along Highways 5 and 24 may have witnessed numerous RCMP cruisers, BC Ambulance and highway rescue make their way up to the scene of a motor vehicle incident near McDonald Summit, west of Little Fort this morning.

The driver of a pickup had gone off the road down an embankment, said Sgt. Grant Simpson, Clearwater RCMP detachment commander. He added there were no signs of evasive measures to brake or stop. It’s likely the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the truck to veer off the highway.

Highway rescue was required to extract the driver due to the location of the vehicle at the bottom of a high slope. An air ambulance was also called to the scene, but after finding a place to land, it was deemed unnecessary as the driver’s injuries were relatively minor, maybe just a few broken bones, said Simpson.

No one was fined for the incident and the scene was cleared after a couple of hours.

EARLIER

A motor vehicle incident may be causing traffic issues on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.

The incident is reported to be near McDonald Summit, west of Little Fort. DriveBC says crews are en route.

#BCHwy24 – Reports of vehicle incident near McDonald Summit west of #LittleFortBC. Crews en route, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VObK6JQfqv — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2021

Around 10 a.m., residents who live along Highway 5 and in Little Fort noted multiple RCMP cruisers as well as an ambulance and highway rescue truck heading south and then turning up Highway 24.

@DriveBC @Kamscan seeing fire, ambulance, police heading up highway 24 Area at Little Fort — Merlin Blackwell, Mayor (@BlackwellMerlin) July 22, 2021

