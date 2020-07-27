UPDATE: Most of Chilliwack without power Monday afternoon

Transmission circuit failure cuts power to tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers after 3:30 p.m.

While tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers in Chilliwack and Abbotsford were without power due to a transformer failure on Monday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m., crews quickly started restoring power to neighbourhoods one by one.

A BC Hydro map at 3:45 p.m., showed overlapping outages cover the entire city of Chilliwack, but some pockets still had power, including Garrison Crossing.

Abbotsford, too, saw outages for thousands of customers.

@HcdcPhotos Hi there, thanks for reaching out. Crews are currently on site in the area and hope to have power restored in the next thirty minutes. Updates here: https://t.co/WgWnsVUNrP — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 27, 2020

In a Tweet sent out at 3:45 p.m., BC Hydro stating power would be on in approximately 30 minutes.

By 3:50 p.m., some businesses downtown Chilliwack reported power was back on.

• RELATED: Pickup truck into pole leaves 300 without power in east Chilliwack

• RELATED: Thousands without power after semi collides with power pole in Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News