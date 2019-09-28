Update: More than 5,600 without power in Langley and Abbotsford

Cause under investigation, BC Hydro says

Over 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley and Abbotsford are without power.

According to the utility, 2,113 customers lost power around 4 p.m. in an area west of Mount Lehman Rd., north of Fraser Hwy, south of 56th Ave., and east of 240th St.

The cause was not immediately known.

It was the second serious outage reported Saturday afternoon in thge Langley area.

Eralier in the day, power was cut to 3,587 customers at 2:37 p.m. in an area Hydro reported as being north of 16th Ave., west of 272nd St., south of 36th Ave. and east of 256th St.

