UPDATE: Missing Victoria teenager Hannah Campbell located

Victoria Police want help in finding 14-year old Hannah Campbell (FILE CONTRIBUTED)

UPDATE, Sunday May 13, 1:09 p.m.: VicPD say Hannah Campbell has been located.

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Hannah Campbell is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl standing five feet, three inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. She has short brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail, and wears bullet-shaped earrings.

She was last seen wearing a black, button up cotton sweater, black leggings and black runners with untied shoelaces.

She was last seen on May 9 and reported missing to police on May 10. She has been known to hang out in the downtown core.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts police ask you to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

