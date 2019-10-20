UPDATE: Missing Prince Rupert boy found an hour after community widely shares news story

Brayden Quick was given up by his friends after community rallies and shares story

Amber Islaffin is asking anyone who sees Brayden to phone the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700. People can also contact his dad Jason at 778-884-1271.

Amber Heal asked Prince Rupert residents for help finding her 13-year-old son, Brayden Quick, after he was missing for 30 hours since Oct. 19.

The Northern View saw her post on Facebook and shared the information. Within the hour the story received 200 shares on social media informing the public that the police were on the search for the boy.

“The police and the media made his friends scared for hiding him and they took him home,” Heal said. “My post is one thing but when it’s the media posting it makes it louder.”

Heal was especially worried because Brayden has missed three doses of his medication and would have been going through withdrawal.

Brayden is now safely at home thanks to the community who rallied to the family’s aid by getting the information out and the RCMP.

