UPDATE: Missing person may have travelled to Takla Landing

UPDATE: The missing person has been found

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe.

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that may have travelled to Takla Landing.

On the evening of Jan. 2, 2018, the RCMP received a report of a missing person, 49-year-old Norman Lloyd Campbell of Prince George. He has not been seen since that morning.

According to the RCMP, Campbell did not take his vehicle but may have traveled to Takla Landing, Dawson Creek or the Lower Mainland.

He is described as:

– First Nations male;

– 175 cm (5’9″);

– 59 kg (130 lbs);

– Brown eyes;

– Long black and grey hair, may have facial hair;

– Many tattoos;

– Wearing: glasses, a thick brown coat, mittens and jeans.

Police and loved ones are concerned for his health. If you have any information about Campbell or where he might be, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

