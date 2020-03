RCMP say 17-year-old located 'safe and sound' after being reported missing March 19

A Nanoose Bay teen, reported missing last week, has been found.

Georgia Kelly Stump, 17, was first reported missing on Thursday, March 19.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for missing 64-year-old Nanaimo man

“The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 17-year-old female reported missing has been located, and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” read a March 25 release from the Oceanside RCMP.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News